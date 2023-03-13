Chennai to get several new parks by December this year

March 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has sanctioned construction of 141 parks, including 57 sponge parks, at a cost of ₹36.46 crore. Most of the work is expected to be completed by December 2023, said a senior corporation official.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi highlighted the civic body’s priority to build new parks in the northern parts of the city, including Kolathur and parts of Ambattur. There were plans to develop these parks on Open Space Reservation lands to create lung space.

On Sunday, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu visited a few parks across the city and provided suggestions on what trees could be introduced and further projects to improve the city’s green spaces. Among the parks he visited were Nageswara Rao Park, Mint Park, Natesan Park and a Miyawaki forest with drip irrigation developed on the premises of a government boys high school.

According to an official, the Anna Nagar Tower Park will be opened to the public shortly. The Corporation has installed new grills around the tower to ensure safe viewing from its top.

In the 84 new parks, there is a plan to reduce earthwork so that these could function as sponge parks during the monsoon. For example, the interlocking tiles had been laid on the walkways without using cement so that water can percolate. “In the new parks, the focus is on walkways, electric lights, planting trees, providing adequate benches, public toilets, a bore well and a simple compound wall to prevent cattle from trespassing,” said Mr. Bedi.

R. Boopalan, a resident of north Chennai, welcomed the development of parks but pointed out that unless there was regular maintenance of facilities there was no point. “This is a highly populated area and parks will be useful but sometimes electric lights stop working and play facilities aren’t maintained enough,” he said. He raised the importance of having a security guard at the park.