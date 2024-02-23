GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai to get new link roads to ease traffic congestion caused by Metro Rail work

Senior officials have started exploring the feasibility of constructing these roads to connect bus routes maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Highways Department

February 23, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic congestion on Greenways Road due to ongoing Metro Rail work on Friday.

Traffic congestion on Greenways Road due to ongoing Metro Rail work on Friday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The city is set to get new link roads in various areas to ease traffic congestion caused by the ongoing construction work of the Metro Rail project.

Senior officials of the State government have started exploring the feasibility of constructing link roads to connect existing bus routes maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Highways Department in the city. Officials have proposed the construction of a link road connecting DGS Dhinakaran Salai and Durgabai Deshmukh Road near the Music College in the vicinity of Adyar river to ease traffic congestion in the area.

As Metro Rail work is under way in areas such as Santhome and Mylapore, officials have started exploring the feasibility of alternative routes for diverting traffic along many important roads, such as Santhome High Road.

Similarly, the residents of Anna Nagar, where Metro Rail work is also under way, have demanded a link road connecting Pillaiyar Koil Street in ward 104 to Padi Kuppam Road in ward 90 to ease traffic congestion caused on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai. “The work is expected to cause traffic congestion in the area for at least another year. The link road, running for 900 m from Padi Kuppam Road to Pilllaiyar Koil Street, will facilitate the movement of vehicles from Maduravoyal, Poonamallee, and Vanagaram. The vehicles will cross Rail Nagar Bridge to reach Poonamallee High Road,” said T.V. Shemmozhi, GCC Councillor.

J. John, Councillor of ward 84 in Ambattur, said even residents in areas where Metro Rail work had not been taken up had demanded new roads and bridges to improve connectivity. “The residents want better connectivity between the Padi flyover and Thiruninravur. The demand has not been fulfilled. A new bridge near the Ambattur railway station will also ease traffic congestion,” he said.

