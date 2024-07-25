GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai to get its fourth railway terminal at Perambur

The reason for shifting from Villivakkam to Perambur as the fourth railway terminal was the space constraint.

Updated - July 25, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Southern Railway has now shifted the plan of readying Perambur railway station as the fourth terminal of Chennai, instead of the earlier announced Villivakkam station. The Southern Railway which had announced Tambaram as the third railway terminal has initiated work on remodelling of the yard from Wednesday. 

A senior official of the Southern Railway said the decision to shift the fourth railway terminal to Perambur was confirmed by the Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh during the press meet of the Railway Budget, which was presented by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through video conferencing, held at the headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday, July 25, 2024. The reason for shifting from Villivakkam to Perambur as the fourth railway terminal was the space constraint. He said: “In Perambur railway station enough space for construction of the fourth terminal is available with the railway department and soon, land survey would begin as part of this project.” 

The railway official also stated that the RLDA has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the redevelopment of the Tambaram railway station and would be submitted within 10 days to the Railway Ministry which is planning to execute the project under the Public Private Partnership (PPP). The entire redevelopment work would be completed within three years from the period the contractor starts the work. The remodelling work being executed in the Tambaram yard would help in increasing the capacity of the trains and ease passenger congestion. 

Kilambakkam railway station

The railway official said the station work at the Kilambakkam for which the State Government had provided funds to provide last mile connectivity to the bus terminus would be completed and inaugurated by June next year. 

