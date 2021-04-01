Chennai

Chennai to get direct airlink with Paris from April 2

Chennai will finally get its direct air link with Paris from April 2. To be operated as a once-a-week service under the air bubble/Vande Bharat Mission programme, national carrier Air India will connect the two capitals using a 256-seater, two-class (business and economy) Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The flight, AI 180 will arrive in Chennai every Thursday at 9.55 a.m. The return service, AI 179, will leave Meenambakkam airport every Friday at 1.20 a.m. to land at Paris Charles De Gaulle at 8.40 a.m.

The Air France thrice a week service, from October 26 last year, continues to be on hold.

