Chennai to get carbon credit framework

It will facilitate reduction in emission by civic infrastructure projects, let Corpn. trade carbon credits

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Smart City Ltd. will set up a carbon credit framework, facilitating the reduction in emission by civic infrastructure projects.

Once a carbon credit framework is in place, the Corporation will be able to improve civic infrastructure projects with better facilities for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emission, get money for infrastructure projects that are environment friendly and trade carbon credits, which are permits that allow organisations to emit a certain amount of greenhouse gases.

Under the carbon credit framework, organisations can purchase additional credits from other organisations that offset GHG emissions through programmes that directly remove GHG in the atmosphere. For example, the proposed increase in green cover by the Corporation is one such environment-friendly initiative.

Eco-friendly steps

Other programmes that use environment-friendly alternatives to traditional technology, such as solar energy, will gain prominence in the carbon credit framework.

LED street lights project of the Corporation has led to a reduction in carbon emissions. The civic body will assess the impact of the project and explore ways to improve the street lights infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions.

Expert in LED technology J. Kumar, UGC-BSR faculty fellow, said the Corporation and other line agencies should focus more on projects such as the installation of charging stations with solar power for electric vehicles.

“In India, we are leading in terms of putting solar panels on waterbodies. Earlier, there were technical issues in doing this. Now they are able to stabilise and put such things. Electric vehicles are considered to minimise greenhouse issues. But that electricity should not be generated by burning fossil fuels. We can minimise carbon footprint by using standalone solar panels for electric vehicles charging stations,” said Prof. Kumar.

“The State has always been a pioneer in initiatives such as LED street lights. After LEDs were commercially made available, the city installed them along roads, near landmarks such as the Raj Bhavan. Later, the technology was adopted in the city. We have to adopt more innovations in such technologies. Similarly, public buildings can have better thermal management to minimise their carbon footprint,” said Prof. Kumar.

AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association president Geetha Ganesh said tree planting drives should be supported by providing better tree pruning equipment and technical expertise to sustain the green cover. “TNEB workers who prune the trees are not doing it properly. They are damaging a large number of trees planted by residents. The Corporation Parks Department has to monitor such pruning,” said Ms. Ganesh.

“To reduce carbon footprint, the GCC should coordinate with MTC to improve public transport in every nook and corner of the city. Small buses can be changed to EVs so they can be used more as a local transit or as transfer buses. Tree plantation can be encouraged, provided the GCC improves the staff in its Park Department, across all zones. Tree pruning becomes a problem during the monsoon because of inadequate staff in the 15 zones. Cycling should be encouraged after providing safe cycling tracks across the city. Solar-powered street lights also can be looked into as an alternative option,” said Ms. Ganesh.

Former Corporation floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said the Corporation and Chennai Smart City Ltd. should hold a public consultation before finalising the carbon credit framework, as a number of residents do not understand the significance of emission reduction.

According to Corporation officials, Chennai Smart City Ltd. and the GCC stand to benefit from setting up a carbon credit framework. The civic body has prepared a Request for Proposal to call for consultancy for revenue generation from carbon credits for Chennai Smart City Limited. The consultants will register the eligible projects under any of these methods, and explore any other credit for GCC and Smart City projects.

The consultants will be responsible for the trading of issued carbon credits and bringing revenue to the current bank account of the Corporation and Smart City.

The consultants will carry out extensive research and data gathering to fill the documents, find a buyer and plan for long-term monitoring of emission reduction. The consultants will also have to make a plan for the project, in the event of the loss of project infrastructure, for instance, damages to solar panels on building roofs due to a cyclone. Moreover, a comprehensive set of guidelines are to be set out by the bodies that issue carbon credits.

In terms of emission documentation, the first required step is for the consultant to document emission savings by various infrastructure projects. There is an extensive list of documents for project registration, which will need to illustrate how much emission reduction or removal is taking place, and the manner in which the project is achieving this, said an official.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body had included many environment experts in the Smart City projects to cut down carbon footprint.