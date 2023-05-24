Chennai and nearby districts to get real-time automated flood forecasting system in 10 months, says official

May 24, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The real-time flood forecasting and spatial decision support system for Chennai and its neighbouring districts will be automated and integrated with the flood monitoring centres in Ripon Buildings and other districts.

At a meeting of World Bank officials on Wednesday, officials said the work on the installation of 86 automatic rain gauges, 14 automatic weather stations and 141 automatic water level recorders will begin shortly. “The work will be completed in 10 months,” an official said.

Currently, the flood forecasting system is operationalised utilising data collected manually from various locations. The shift from a manual to an automated system is expected to help residents get real-time information about flooding.

The World Bank funded the project to improve flood preparedness in the city. Once the system is automated, the residents in traditional hotspots, such as Pallikaranai and Mudichur, will have access to real-time information, enabling better flood preparedness. The project is being implemented by agencies such as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration and the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration.

Pointing to the existing mechanism of obtaining data from the 30 automatic rain gauges of the GCC, officials said the additional automatic rain gauges would yield more data and better sharing of information between various agencies. In a few months, officials and residents will also get access to real-time information about flooding in the city on https://chennaifloodsdss.in

The system will be able to predict the rainfall in each area of the city. Flood forecasting will be made for a 72-hour period in Chennai and the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Ranipet. Civic officials and residents in flood prone areas will get flood alerts.

All the 200 councillors and assistant engineers in GCC will utilise the information to take residents to safe locations during flooding events. The system, which has already used manual data, has been successful in maintaining the storage in reservoirs after heavy rainfall without having to release water into the sea, officials said.