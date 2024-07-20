Chennai to get 19 decentralised relief centres to help flood-affected residents during monsoon

The State government will launch decentralised relief centres at 19 locations of Chennai Corporation and four regional disaster relief centres in other parts of the State ahead of the northeast monsoon.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspected flood mitigation projects in various parts of the city on Saturday in the presence of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Additional Chief Secretary S.K.Prabakar and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Kumaragurubaran.

Inspecting various flood-preparedness projects in the city, Mr.Meena said the decentralised relief centres will have boats to rescue residents affected by floods. The centres will have facilities to evacuate ailing residents during floods and other disaster events and transport them to hospitals. The centres will have provisions to supply milk powder and bread to affected residents. Manpower and machinery to bail out water and clear uprooted trees will also be ready in all the 19 centres in Chennai.

“We have to be 100% ready for any disaster. Ezhilagam will get an 11,000 sq. ft. facility for the State Emergency Operation Centre. We will get real-time data from all districts here. The facilities will be ready in three weeks. All department officials will work from here to ensure better coordination. Real-time flood forecasting centre has already started functioning. We have a separate media centre established on a 2,000 sq. ft. area,” said Mr.Meena.

In a bid to improve preparedness for the northeast monsoon, a seminar will be organised in two weeks for all stakeholders. “We experienced floods in Thoothukudi. So, we are changing the narrative. We will start expecting floods henceforth and improve preparedness,” Mr.Meena said. Rain gauges have been set up in reservoirs such as Poondi and Chembarambakkam, as part of the real-time flood forecasting system which is expected to be operational, this northeast monsoon.

The GCC will start discussions with the Railways to speed up the work on Ganesapuram subway ahead of the monsoon. Chennai Metrorail has also been asked to drain water from construction sites during heavy spells of rain. “A technical audit of the sites has started, and once the report is readied, we will identify the gaps and take up work to mitigate flooding,” he said.

The report will cover projects being implemented by the GCC, such as the Usman Road flyover. Similarly, the State government has asked the national highways authority to prevent blockage in Cooum during the construction of the elevated corridor between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal. “All debris in the river would be cleared before monsoon. We will do continuous monitoring,” said Mr.Meena.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed 75% of the work on Kosasthalaiyar. Work on Kovalam basin is under way. Officials have been asked to ensure that services to residents are not denied during the rain. Medical assistance during the floods will be improved, civic officials said.

