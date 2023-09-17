Chennai to experience moderate rain till tomorrow, says IMD

September 17, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue for a few more days in the State.

Chennai will receive light or moderate rain with thunderstorms in some areas until Monday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre forecast, heavy rain may lash isolated places in 10 districts on Sunday.

There have been reports of rain in many districts, particularly in the northern parts, since Saturday afternoon as a line of intense thunderstorms moved through the region. The rain gauges in Pallikaranai (3.3 cm), Nandanam (2 cm), Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam (1 cm) received light to moderate rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district, Valparai in Coimbatore district, and Periakulam in Theni district also received rain.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Tamil Nadu would experience wet weather and on-and-off rain until September 28. However, the intensity of the rain and the regions covered may vary.

On Sunday, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in several districts, including Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said that scattered rain and thunderstorms were favoured by wind velocity convergence, a weather phenomenon that occurs due to changes in the speed of westerlies. Sporadic rainfall activity would continue until the end of September as the southwest monsoon is in its normal phase.

Surplus rain in city

According to the IMD data, the State has registered an overall seasonal rainfall of 26.5 cm, which is 1% less than the average since June 1. However, Chennai tops the list of districts that have received surplus rain this southwest monsoon.

It has so far received 63% more rain than its share.

The weather station in Meenambakkam has recorded nearly 79 cm of rain, against its seasonal normal of 36 cm.

In his social media post, weather blogger Pradeep John noted that this is one of the wettest southwest monsoons for the city in the past 75 years.