Chennai to be developed as a ‘sponge city’

It is time to adopt innovative water management strategies and transform Chennai into a sponge city to tackle urban flooding.

The concept of sponge city is to make urban areas more permeable, have more open spaces store rainwater and allow it to percolate to aquifers.

The Water Resources Department is mulling over possibility of digging recharge shafts in smaller waterbodies in and around the city.

These recharge shafts that could be dug up to a depth of 80-90 feet will help replenish water table.

Officials of the WRD said a majority of the city residents depend heavily on groundwater.

The smaller waterbodies and temple tanks could be used as structures to store surplus water during intense rain. Water can be drawn, treated and supplied to the city whenever necessary.