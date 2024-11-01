GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai teen beaten to death over a quarrel while bursting crackers

A quarrel erupted over a petty issue and he was beaten by one of his friends, the police said 

Published - November 01, 2024 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his friend following a quarrel over bursting crackers in Royapettah, Chennai, on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

The victim has been identified as S. Shyam, 17, of Ambedkar Nagar, Royappettah.

Shyam and his friends had gone to Chellammal Garden, Ice House, where they were bursting crackers. A quarrel erupted over a petty issue and he was beaten by one of his friends, the police said.

He was injured and fell unconscious. His friends rushed him to Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared dead.

His body was sent to the mortuary in the hospital for postmortem examination.

The Royapettah police have registered a case and are searching for the youth who allegedly assaulted him.

Published - November 01, 2024 02:29 pm IST

