Chennai-Tada NH to be repaired soon

Repair works will be soon taken up on the urban stretch of the Chennai - Tada National Highway from Puzhal. The NHAI has sanctioned ₹18 crore for the repairs and tenders will soon be called for contractors.

“At present, patch work has been taken up at some points. But, that is only a temporary measure,” said an official of the NHAI. The road does not have a concessionaire at present as the previous contractor had completed only a portion of the work to widen it into a six-lane road due to non-availability of land. The road is presently under the control of the NHAI.

“At present, it is very difficult for two-wheeler riders to use the road. We have to ride very slowly in places where the top layer of the road has been washed away and the layers beneath are exposed. Two-wheeler riders tend to lose balance and accidents happen. There is a lot of dust as well,” said K. Natarajan, resident of Palavakkam, who often travels to Ponneri.

The road has four black spots, where five fatal accidents have occurred within the span of a year. K. Sureshkumar, who runs a business near the Periyapalayam junction, said that the condition of the road right from the Puzhal junction to Thachur Kootu Road was bad. “Every junction is in bad shape. We want the promised elevated road to be laid soon,” he said.