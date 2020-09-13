Chennai suburbs will get more water ATMs

CHENNAI

13 September 2020 00:23 IST

According to the Safe Water Network, more such water ATMs will be installed in other wards of Maraimalai Nagar and localities such as Avadi, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

Residents of some areas in the city fringes will get better access to safe drinking water soon as more water ATMs are set to be installed in various localities.

Project Sewah (Sustainable Enterprises for Water and Health) is aimed at supporting urban local bodies to provide clean drinking water to the community.

It is being undertaken by a joint alliance of the U.S. Agency of International Development along with the Safe Water Network India, a voluntary organisation, and other outfits, including Waterlife India, in various cities, including Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

The first community drinking water system with an automatic vending machine was set up recently at Sengundram village in Maraimalai Nagar in the presence of officials of the municipality. A contactless sanitation station has also been installed at the site.

Mukula Joglekar of Waterlife India said the water ATMs would have a capacity to treat 1,000 litres per hour and could operate for eight to 10 hours a day.

A resident can collect about 20 litres of water for ₹7 through pre-paid cards. While ₹1 from every pot of water collected would be provided to the local body, the rest would be used for the maintenance of the plants.

According to the Safe Water Network, more such water ATMs will be installed in other wards of Maraimalai Nagar and localities such as Avadi, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

Poonam Sewak, vice-president, Safe Water Network, said the localities were chosen based on various factors, including the quality of water available and the size of the community.

These water ATMs would cater to 2,500-3,500 families. There are plans to develop water knowledge resource centres, wherein outreach activities will be conducted, she said.

Residents would be sensitised on the significance of safe water for health, water conservation and importance of handwash, she added.