Chennai students win MIT hackathon

Three students from Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research have won an opportunity to pursue research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

They were among the 40 international medical students who participated in a virtual hackathon, ‘COVID 19 Beat the Pandemic’ contest that MIT organised from April 3 to 5.

The winners -- Jayanthi Anbalagan, Ph.D. scholar of Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research; Aswathy Narasimhan and Aishwarya Chander, biomedical sciences students designed a reusable and recyclable personal protective equipment and an integrated testing module.

Each winner will receive $500 as prize too.