Chennai student, who bagged the fourth rank in JEE, thanks teacher

Last week, Balaji Sampath, founder of AhaGuru, a coaching centre for the Joint Engineering Examination and NEET, received a call from D. Rajvee, seeking an appointment for his son, Muhender Raj. “He wanted to get our blessings,” said Mr. Balaji.

Mr. Muhender has scored 100 percentile in JEE (Mains) and is ranked 4th in the country. Since he took the test from Kota in Rajasthan, he is considered a Delhi zone student.

Mr. Muhender is a resident of Royapettah, who began his schooling in DAV Gopalapuram and later shifted to Maharshi Vidya Mandir in Class 9. Mr. Rajvee is an alumnus of Anna University.

During his travel by autorickshaw to school, Muhender would listen to his seniors discuss the periodic table. He began reading up on the internet and soon could recite the entire table. At school, principal Shanthy Asokan invited him to perform the feat, which he did in two minutes. She urged his parents to motivate him to hone his abilities.

The parents sought out AhaGuru, where he studied until he entered Class 11. “He was doing all our courses one year ahead of the rest of the class. Last year, he finished our entire JEE programme and as he had a whole year of preparation left he moved to Kota. So I lost touch,” said Mr. Balaji.

Three months into Class 11, Muhender, along with his mother and sister, shifted to Kota to prepare for JEE. In 2019, he won a silver medal in the International Chemistry Olympiad in Paris.

He credits Mr. Balaji for his grounding in Physics.

He has cleared the SAT and has been admitted in the Computer Science programme in the University of California.