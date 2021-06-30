Chennai student among Diana Award 2021 recipients

The 17-year-old received a citation for his non-profit youth initiative, ‘S.M.I.L.E.Y INDIA’ (Society for Motivation Innovative Leadership and Empowerment of Youth) and a write-up about it featured in the award honour roll, online

A 17-year-old student from Chennai, D. Kavin Vendhan, has been recognised for his social efforts, and is one among several recipients from across the world who have been recognised with the Diana Award 2021.

The award, which is given by the charity of the same name established in the name of Diana, Princess of Wales, recognised 300 inspirational children and young people between the ages of 9 years to 25 years from across the world for their social action or humanitarian efforts. This year, the award ceremony was held virtually on June 28.

Kavin received a citation from the Charity for his non-profit youth initiative, ‘S.M.I.L.E.Y INDIA’ (Society for Motivation Innovative Leadership and Empowerment of Youth) and a write-up about it featured in the award honour roll, online. His initiative and work will also be made part of their development programme.

The student, who has just finished his class 12 from Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram in Chennai said that he started the initiative for youngsters, and chose to work towards the aim of ‘Better Youth, Better India’.

“With our focus on youth empowerment through youngsters, S.M.I.L.E.Y India has around 40 student members from schools across the State,” said Kavin. The initiative focuses on three main areas: reaching out to the student community at large and speaking to them about the importance of building skills beyond classrooms including communication and leadership, social responsibility and encouraging discussions on current issues, and addressing personal development and depression prevalent among teens.

“This is all done through peer-to-peer support,” he said. “While we had one large session for students in Chennai at a school in the city, we soon had to take our operations online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a SMILEY discussion forum, we have launched virtual hubs where students are encouraged to virtually discuss solutions for social concerns,” Kavin said.

Speaking about the importance of addressing teen depression, Kavin said that it was concerning as to how many youngsters did not want to talk about what they were going through. “Through peer support groups, we encourage students to open up and ensure that they subsequently seek professional support as well,” he added.

In the future, Kavin said that he hopes to work with government schools in the State and set up S.M.I.L.E.Y clubs on campus which will encourage peer-led social transformation, skill building and support.