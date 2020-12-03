Chennai startup makes mask vending machine

InstaGood Technology Solutions’ mask-vending machines at CMBT.

03 December 2020 00:58 IST

Each unit can store about 500 masks

InstaGood Technology Solutions (iGoTS), a startup pre-incubated at the Atal Incubation Centre-Anna University (AIC-AU), has come out a mask vending machine.

Called InstaMask, the first machine, has been installed at the Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus (CMBT).

“The dispensing system works based on a motor operated rotary dispensing mechanism with flexible rollers, which provides unlimited dispensing capacity with minimal foot space and also ensures touch free delivery,” said Krishnna Priyadarshini Elanchezhian, co-founder of the startup.

“Also, products are stored in the form of cartridge, which requires zero down time for restocking,” she said.

Her co-founder Vijayaragavan Visuvamithiran pointed out that this could be made as an IoT-enabled machine with features such as cashless payment and real time remote monitoring to reduce the cost of maintenance and service.

The duo said a pilot study with InstaMask was done at one of the multi-speciality hospitals, post which public feedback was taken. Only after that the product was launched.

Ten more machines are in the pipeline and the priority would be to install them at public places like railway stations, airports, metro rail stations, markets, and religious places.

They said they had capacity to make 50 machines a month. Each machine can store 500 masks. A provisional patent has been filed for the product by the startup.