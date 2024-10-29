GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin unveils foundation stone for lakefront development projects in and around Chennai

The CM also unveiled the foundation stone for a project to beautify the space beneath the Velachery flyover and develop it into a park

Published - October 29, 2024 04:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveils the foundation stone for various lakefront projects in and around Chennai, at the Secretariat on Tuesday, October 29, 2024S | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The waterbodies in Perumbakkam, Mudichur, Ayanampakkam, Velachery, and Seekanan — located in and around Chennai — are set to get a facelift with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling the foundation stone for five lakefront development projects.

During a function at the Secretariat on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), the CM also unveiled the foundation stone for a project to beautify the space beneath the Velachery flyover and develop it into a park. All six projects are to be implemented at a total cost of ₹98.21 crore.

The project cost of developing the lakefront in Perumbakkam is ₹23.65 crore, while the same for the one in Mudichur is ₹20.61 crore. The lakefronts in Ayanampakkam and Velachery would be developed at ₹20.45 crore and ₹19.40 crore, respectively. The Seekanan lake would be developed at ₹9.60 crore.

The development of the 2.14-acre space beneath the Velachery flyover is being done at a cost of ₹4.50 crore. It comprises plans to set up a pathway for walkers and a children’s play area, among others.

Ministers T.M. Anbarasan and P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were also present at the unveiling.

