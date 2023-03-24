ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai South RTO drives home the message on road safety through popular songs

March 24, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The idea of using a sound box with film songs to propagate the message of road safety was based on the suggestion of a former colleague, says Regional Transport Officer N. Palanivelu

The Hindu Bureau

N. Palanivelu, RTO, Chennai South, addressing the applicants at his office in Thiruvanmiyur on the importance of following road safety rules. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Regional Transport Office, South Chennai, has resorted to playing popular film songs with lyrics carrying the message of road safety to create awareness among the people. Visitors to the office at Thiruvanmiyur are greeted with these songs at the entrance.

The initiative has been well received by the visitors who come for various purposes, including those seeking driving licence. 

N. Palanivelu, RTO, South Chennai, said normally posts on road safety were circulated through the social media but had limited impact. The idea of using a sound box with film songs to propagate the message of road safety was based on the suggestion of a former colleague.

“We want to take the various aspects of road safety, including importance of wearing helmets, avoiding stunts and rash driving of two-wheelers, discouraging riding triples in two-wheelers and the need to wear seat belts in cars, through the songs,” Mr. Palanivelu said.

“Using the services of a few local singers, including Madurai Haneefa, we have recorded several road safety songs adopting the tunes of hit film songs with our own lyrics. Over 20 songs have been recorded and are propagated through the sound box,” he said.

