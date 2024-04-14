Chennai South candidates meet representatives of residential welfare associations

April 14, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Saturday afternoon witnessed candidates of leading political parties pitching their promises and fielding questions from residents at a meeting organised by FOMRRA, a federation of 179 residential welfare associations in Chennai South. Thamizhachi Thangapandian, DMK candidate, explained that she, for the past five years, had been working in several fields including women upliftment, child welfare, the youth, health and environment. When asked if the tax paying public was being sidelined when it came to infrastructure, Ms. Thangapandian reminded the residents that in the eyes of the government, nobody was big or small. “Those who cannot take care of themselves will be provided priority over others,” she said.

The AIADMK candidate, J. Jayavardhan, who was Member of Parliament during 2014-2019, explained that during his previous stint he had learnt the ropes and knew how the system worked. “If a project needs to get sanctioned, the proposal has to be a strong one and the correct officials should be contacted to get the work done. It does not matter if one is in any coalition or if my party is supporting the ruling party at the Centre,” he said. His promises include timely completion of Chennai Metrorail phase 2, cleaning of the Pallikaranai marsh and improving the storm water drain system to ensure no flooding.

The BJP’s Tamilisai Soundarrajan said that politics was not her profession but her passion. She explained that she was a doctor and her husband and daughters were also in the medical profession. She recalled how she fought to provide facilities including oxygen and an air-conditioning unit at a government hospital where she trained. “My father was the leader of opposition then and using his name I got things done. It was then that I decided that I needed power to get things done.”

In her address, Tamil Selvi from Naam Thamilar Katchi, said her party does not differentiate people on the basis of caste, community or religion. It only respects people as human beings. She said her party aimed to provide free drinking water, free medical facilities, and wanted to ensure environment -friendly power production. Her party aimed at making a systematic change in the lives of people in the State. Harsha Koda, co-founder, FOMRRA, said this was the third time that such a meeting of candidates was being held. “It’s an opportunity for residents to meet them and present our demands. These are president/ secretary of 100-odd associations. Last time more than 50% of votes were from these apartment complexes. Earlier, many wouldn’t bother to go and vote. We are now using voting as a weapon. The candidates are also recognising us. Apart from provision of drinking water, sewage lines and prevention of flooding, we want a major government hospital on OMR,” he said.