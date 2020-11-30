Watch | Chennai Snake Park’s new walk-through garden houses iguanas

30 November 2020 15:28 IST

A video on the recently-inaugurated Walk Through Iguana Garden at Chennai Snake Park, Guindy

The Chennai Snake Park in Guindy reopened recently. It was closed for eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of its key attractions is the new Walk Through Iguana Garden. Visitors can stroll through the garden and admire the five adult iguanas.

