Chennai Snake Park turns to fundraising to overcome financial crisis

The prolonged closure of the park due to lockdowns has led to a severe fund crunch, park authorities said

Among the most prominent spots in the city for wildlife and conservation, the Chennai Snake Park has been hit by prolonged lockdown periods and is in dire financial straits. A public fundraising initiative has been initiated now.

Managed by the Chennai Snake Park Trust, which is a non-governmental and non-profit initiative, the park currently houses around 300 animals across 35 species including pythons, Gangetic gharials, crocodiles, iguanas and tortoises. For several residents of the city, a trip to the snake park was a fixed feature either during school or college.

“The prolonged closure has resulted in a slow draining of revenue for the last 12 months which has resulted in a severe financial crisis. The annual income for the park is around ₹80 lakh and a majority of this comes from the entry fees paid by visitors. The average annual expenditure which includes maintenance and staff salaries is around ₹75 lakh,” said S. Paulraj, executive chairman, Chennai Snake Park Trust.

While the park did receive some CSR funds from companies and philanthropic donations during the pandemic which has helped manage the crisis so far, all the funds were mostly exhausted by May 2021.

During the lockdown period, the park also had additions of young Gangetic gharials and pythons which was considered a conservation achievement. This week, the park is also expected to see the birth of 19 baby Reticulated Pythons, a Schedule 1 protected species.

Over the years, the park has also been creating awareness about snakes and other reptiles, and has worked on research and outreach programmes with educational institutions in the city.

While the park was reopened after the first wave of the pandemic between October to April, the visitor footfalls had greatly reduced. “We usually have an annual footfall of around 5 lakh visitors which includes local residents, children on school trips, students and tourists and charge a very nominal fee for entry. Given the concerns regarding the pandemic, the visitor numbers sharply fell when we were open for a few months,” said S.R. Ganesh, deputy director and scientist.

Mr. Ganesh said that the park was currently functioning with only half their usual staff strength. “A majority of our staff are from the Irula community and they were employed here owing to their traditional knowledge about snakes and wildlife, as a pro-conservation initiative,” he said.

The funds which will be raised, he said, will go mainly towards park maintenance which includes feeding of animals and staff salaries.

Persons who wish to contribute, can visit https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/save-chennai-snake-park?payment=options .