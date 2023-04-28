ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Snake Park organises summer programme for children

April 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Snake Park is conducting a series of programmes this summer imparting knowledge and awareness on reptiles, especially snakes. This is specially tailored for students that too children and their accompanying parents to productively make use of their annual holidays.  The programme is going to be scheduled every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from this weekend till May end. Timings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Modules of the event include guided tours around the park, interaction with field experts, question answers, interactive learning sessions, discussions with animal keeper, reptile thematic drawing painting, quiz competitions. Fees ₹500 per head. For registrations and any queries contact C. Arivazhagan, Deputy Director Education (ph: 94435 60574) and Dr. S.R. Ganesh, Deputy Director Research (ph: 9444748914).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US