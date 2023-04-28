Chennai Snake Park organises summer programme for children

April 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Snake Park is conducting a series of programmes this summer imparting knowledge and awareness on reptiles, especially snakes. This is specially tailored for students that too children and their accompanying parents to productively make use of their annual holidays. The programme is going to be scheduled every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from this weekend till May end. Timings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Modules of the event include guided tours around the park, interaction with field experts, question answers, interactive learning sessions, discussions with animal keeper, reptile thematic drawing painting, quiz competitions. Fees ₹500 per head. For registrations and any queries contact C. Arivazhagan, Deputy Director Education (ph: 94435 60574) and Dr. S.R. Ganesh, Deputy Director Research (ph: 9444748914).