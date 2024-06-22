Chennai skyline set for an overhaul

An old apartment refreshed can solve a multitude of problems. Drabness should give way to colour. Latest construction technologies being on tap, the quality and utility of the structure should improve exponentially. Spaces that seemed constricted might now appear expansive.

The Tamil Nadu Apartment Ownership Act 2022 took effect on March 6, 2024, but builders and apartment associations are still waiting for greater light to be shed on how it would impact ground realities, particularly redevelopment of apartments.

The Housing and Urban Development Department is yet to spell out the specific rules/ guidelines under the Act.

Among what is clear is that the Act permits redevelopment of apartments that are structurally weak and more than 30 years old, based on consent of two-thirds of owners. Until the Act arrived, concurrence of all the owners was a prerequisite for redevelopment.

“Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) members have been part of various stakeholder meetings organised by the Housing Secretary. We have given our suggestions,” says S. Sridharan, vice-president south, CREDAI National.

Added amenities

Kruthivas P, executive committee member, CREDAI, says the Tamil Nadu Ownership Act is inspired by the Maharashtra Apartment Ownership Act.

He believes associations of Tamil Nadu Housing Board quarters/ flats would likely be the first to take advantage of this Act. In Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, Anna Nagar and Ashok Nagar, associations of TNHB apartments are also in discussions with builders about redevelopment.

For a developer, the attraction in a redevelopment project is the free additional floor space index (FSI) they get, which can be sold to new buyers.

Getting all owners on board is the biggest challenge in redevelopment, and the challenge obviously being high for apartments with a high number of units.

Paperwork- intensive

Vikram Chandiramani, director, Rams Builders, says redevelopment is paperwork-intensive. “Redevelopment gets complicated when each owner wants a different plan. In an apartment on MG Road in Adyar, for instance, each of the 20 owners wanted a different plan and that required readjustments in the design,” says Vikram, adding that owners have signed on a redevelopment hoping to get additional space and amenities, and therefore their enthusiasm is justified.

“Redevelopment takes time but it is still lucrative and worth the time for a developer as you are working on prime property in the heart of the city,” says Kruthivas of Pushkar Properties, who has redevelopment projects under way in Adyar and Anna Nagar.

Vikram says his company prioritises redevelopment projects involving old customers for the comfort factor the engagement provides.

He elaborates: “In such projects, the documents would be ready, the legal work done, and the homework completed.”

Structural assessment IIT-Madras and College of Engineering Guindy, Anna University offers services to check structural stability of buildings. “We get quite a lot of requests seeking vetting of structural design and conditional assessment of buildings. Some of these are taken up by individual faculty members and some are referred to the Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings & Environment (CUBE),” says Benny Raphael, professor and head department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras. Raised by IIT Madras and Government of Tamil Nadu, CUBE functions with Building & Construction, Environment & Sustainability, Smart Cities and Urban Planning & Transportation as four areas of its consultancy services. Says Benny: “The normal life of an apartment/ building is around 50 years. From a sustainability point of view, it is better to extend the life of a building through repairs and retrofitting, and avoid demolition. If structural assessment is carried out when the building shows signs of deterioration, appropriate repair and retrofit actions could be determined.”

How to get buy-in from owners: case studies from two apartment associations

At this 20-unit apartment at Vannandurai in Besant Nagar, five owners initiated the process of getting buy-in from the other owners for a redevelopment plan.

One of the five, Tharak K. says every owner’s inputs were taken into account and the committee ensured everybody signed on the joint venture worked out with Rams Builders.

Though only two decades old, that apartment had developed cracks, was lower than the road level, and its electricity wiring system and sewage system had to be overhauled.

Before the demolition began in April 2023, the owners had considerable homework to do.

An expert was called to inspect the building for stability.

“Right from the initial days, we had engaged a lawyer who had experience in joint ventures and helped us through the process which includes drafting the legal provisions and spelling out the rental agreement that each of the owners is paid till the project is completed,” says Tharak, adding that the entire process took them less than two years.

Another criteria the owners were particular about was that the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) rules were followed. “We waited for approval from RERA before demolition work began. To be doubly sure, we would check on the RERA website to see if the project details were updated,” says Tharak.

The actual JV agreement went through multiple rounds of discussion and negotiation, he says, adding that the RERA format given on its website came in handy.

“I have not received the keys to my house, which is expected to be ready by the end of this quarter. We are however happy with the progress. The director of the company being approachable is a matter of great reassurance for the owners,” says Tharak.

Financial stability

When two groups had opposing views about the choice of the entity to entrust the redevelopment project with, residents decided to work on it separately.

“This was possible as it was two independent blocks of 18 flats each developed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Development in Anna Nagar more than 30 years ago,” says S. Muthusami, who is happy that his new home has additional rooms.

He says apart from doing the homework about the developer, studying the financial stability of the venture is necessary.

While work on one of the blocks took three years to be completed, the other took 10 years.

