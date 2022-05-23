Chennai sizzles at 40.2 degree Celsius

Crowds are back on the Marina beach with mercury soaring in the city. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Monday was aid to be the hottest day that the city has seen so far this summer

Monday was the hottest day of the season in Chennai as the maximum temperature touched 40.2 degree Celsius at Meenambakkam. Mercury level is set to rise particularly over north Tamil Nadu during this week due to strong westerlies, according to India Meteorological department.

The weather station at Nungambakkam too recorded the highest day temperature at 39.2 degree Celsius this May. Some other places like Cuddalore, Karur Paramathi and Madurai experienced scorching heat and the maximum temperature rose to 39 degree Celsius.

Last year, the day temperature peaked to a maximum of 40.3 degree Celsius on May 27 in Chennai. However, this May, Cyclone Asani and its remnants helped in controlling day temperature for several days and triggered the first showers of the season in the city.

Chennai district has received 28.2 mm of rainfall against its normal of 50.5 mm so far since March 1.

IMD officials said the strengthening of westerly winds would influence peaking mercury level. Some parts of the State may receive light to moderate rain till May 27 mainly due to convective activity that follows a spell of intense heat.

Cincona and Valparai in Coimbatore district recorded the highest rainfall of 3 cm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. Light rain continued in some places like Kodaikanal and Valparai till Monday evening.

Westerly winds determine the day temperature in coastal stations. This had delayed the onset of sea breeze in places like Chennai and Cuddalore and led to a spike in temperature levels, said an official.

With the southwest monsoon advancing and expected to set in over Kerala in a few days, many parts of the State would have chances of only thunderstorms, the official added.

The department had forecast that there are chances of thunderstorms with light rain in some areas of the city till Wednesday. The city will record a maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius and a minimum of 29 degree Celsius for two days.