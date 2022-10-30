Chennai SCRB Inspector’s initiative helps reunite mentally challenged man with his family

Aji, 35, was under the care of East Eden Foundation in Kolapakkam since 2015 and regained some of his memory in the last few months

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 30, 2022 20:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old mentally challenged person, Aji, from Kerala, who was under the care of the East Eden Foundation in Kolapakkam since 2015, was reunited with his family on Sunday. The reunion was was a result of the initiative taken by inspector Thahira of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

Ms. Thahira said based on the direction of Vinit Dev Wankhede, Additional Director-General of Police and Head of SCRB, SCRB officials were regularly visited institutions and homes which were taking care of the mentally challenged persons.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During a visit to East Eden Foundation recently by Ms. Thahira, it was noticed that Aji had regained some of his lost memory. Based on his information, the family of Aji was traced to Neyattinkarai taluk of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. On Sunday, Aji’s brother Sunil came to the foundation and took him home, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
mental illness
psychiatry 
psychology

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app