Chennai SCRB Inspector’s initiative helps reunite mentally challenged man with his family

The Hindu Bureau October 30, 2022 20:17 IST

Aji, 35, was under the care of East Eden Foundation in Kolapakkam since 2015 and regained some of his memory in the last few months

A 35-year-old mentally challenged person, Aji, from Kerala, who was under the care of the East Eden Foundation in Kolapakkam since 2015, was reunited with his family on Sunday. The reunion was was a result of the initiative taken by inspector Thahira of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB). Ms. Thahira said based on the direction of Vinit Dev Wankhede, Additional Director-General of Police and Head of SCRB, SCRB officials were regularly visited institutions and homes which were taking care of the mentally challenged persons. During a visit to East Eden Foundation recently by Ms. Thahira, it was noticed that Aji had regained some of his lost memory. Based on his information, the family of Aji was traced to Neyattinkarai taluk of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. On Sunday, Aji’s brother Sunil came to the foundation and took him home, she added.



