Chennai schoolgirl falls from two-wheeler, run over over by water tanker

August 21, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a tragic accident, a 10-year-old girl was run over by a speeding water tanker in Kovilambakkam, after she accidentally fell from a two-wheeler being driven by her mother, on Monday.

The child, Leora Sri, was living with her mother Keerthi, in Kovilambakkam, while her father worked in Germany. On Monday morning, mother and daughter were proceeding to Madipakkam where Leora’s school is located. Police said Keerthi lost control of her vehicle due to heavy traffic and the bumpy road. Both Keerthi and Leora fell onto the road in the accident, and a tanker lorry, approaching from behind them, ran over Leora.

Following this, the driver parked the tanker a few metres away from the site of accident. He jumped out of his vehicle and escaped, but was subsequently arrested by the police.

The body of the girl was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Traffic Investigation Police, Pallikaranai, have registered a case and launched an investigation.

