ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai schoolgirl falls from two-wheeler, run over over by water tanker

August 21, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 10-year-old was on her mother’s two-wheeler in Kovilambakkam, on her way to school, when the accident occurred; police have arrested the tanker driver

The Hindu Bureau

Leora Sri, 10, was killed in the accident | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a tragic accident, a 10-year-old girl was run over by a speeding water tanker in Kovilambakkam, after she accidentally fell from a two-wheeler being driven by her mother, on Monday.

The child, Leora Sri, was living with her mother Keerthi, in Kovilambakkam, while her father worked in Germany. On Monday morning, mother and daughter were proceeding to Madipakkam where Leora’s school is located. Police said Keerthi lost control of her vehicle due to heavy traffic and the bumpy road. Both Keerthi and Leora fell onto the road in the accident, and a tanker lorry, approaching from behind them, ran over Leora.

Following this, the driver parked the tanker a few metres away from the site of accident. He jumped out of his vehicle and escaped, but was subsequently arrested by the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the girl was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

The Traffic Investigation Police, Pallikaranai, have registered a case and launched an investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US