HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai schoolgirl falls from two-wheeler, run over over by water tanker

The 10-year-old was on her mother’s two-wheeler in Kovilambakkam, on her way to school, when the accident occurred; police have arrested the tanker driver

August 21, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Leora Sri, 10, was killed in the accident

Leora Sri, 10, was killed in the accident | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a tragic accident, a 10-year-old girl was run over by a speeding water tanker in Kovilambakkam, after she accidentally fell from a two-wheeler being driven by her mother, on Monday.

The child, Leora Sri, was living with her mother Keerthi, in Kovilambakkam, while her father worked in Germany. On Monday morning, mother and daughter were proceeding to Madipakkam where Leora’s school is located. Police said Keerthi lost control of her vehicle due to heavy traffic and the bumpy road. Both Keerthi and Leora fell onto the road in the accident, and a tanker lorry, approaching from behind them, ran over Leora.

Following this, the driver parked the tanker a few metres away from the site of accident. He jumped out of his vehicle and escaped, but was subsequently arrested by the police.

The body of the girl was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

The Traffic Investigation Police, Pallikaranai, have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident / police / death / children

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.