Chennai school students make masks for front-line workers

The masks were donated to the Tiruvallur Collector to be used for front-line workers

Around 100 students made 5,000 masks at home

Students from Velammal Vidyalaya, Paruthipattu, have stitched and donated 5,000 masks to be distributed to front-line workers involved in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 100 students made these masks at their homes, with their parents. A press release said that the initiative, proposed under the guidance of M.V.M. Velmohan, Correspondent, Velammal Education Trust, helped the students become responsible citizens.

The masks were handed over to the Tiruvallur district collector Maheshwari Ramkumar by V. Selvanayagi, Principal, Velammal Vidyalaya on Monday. The Collector appreciated the contribution by the students and assured them that the masks would be distributed to front-line workers.

