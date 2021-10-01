Chennai’s school grounds turn into sports centres

01 October 2021 11:08 IST

City-based startup Shareplay is using grounds from educational institutions to create neighbourhood sports centres

What happens at a school playground post working hours or on a holiday? Do the sporting equipment and arena just gather dust, waiting for the next day of action?

In R Shyam Sundar’s imagination, they come alive with activity, like the many artefacts in popular Hollywood film Night at the Museum, with people lining up to discover the joys of outdoor sports.

This was the singular thought he had while founding Shareplay in late 2019, with schoolmate Raghunath RN. Along with a young team, the two have forged partnerships with 11 Chennai campuses, with a solitary goal: Creating neighbourhood sports centres for people.

“The idea started off with difficulties that we faced when we wanted to go out as a group and play,” recalls Shyam, “We heard of alumni from schools trying to get access to sporting facilities. Shareplay makes that process easier. The aim is not to create sporting champions, but rather to provide an environment where everyone plays.” Badminton and table tennis are among the most in-demand sports among patrons currently.

Raghunath RN and Shyam Sundar R

Educational institutions were more than eager to come on board, because this was beyond working hours and meant extra revenue, which in turn helps in the upkeep of the facilities. “It also helps the schools project a sports-friendly image as opposed to being a purely academic-oriented institution,” chips in Raghunath.

Part of their programme is a concept called All Play, which is currently present in five city campuses and encourages children to get their feet up and running. “Usually, kids are either very serious about a sport or have nothing to do with it. This concept encourages them to try their hand at multiple sports in one venue, like the one at DAV Gopalapuram. Parents are also encouraged to participate,” adds Raghunath.

Currently open in seven city neighbourhoods including Mogappair and Choolaimedu, Shareplay is planning to add 25 localities by the end of the year, including Adyar and Nungambakkam. Expansion plans to other cities are also underway. “Colleges in OMR have also reached out to us; they have bigger facilities like football grounds and athletic tracks,” says Shyam.

The team has more plans, like launching a trail park to give runners an experience close to Nature, and golf ranges so that people who are not members of clubs can try out the sport too. “The aim is to reduce entry barriers and develop an accessible sports ecosystem.”