ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Sangamam to be held at more than 16 public spaces across the city

January 11, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Corporation parks, beaches, schools and museums readied for the cultural extravaganza to be held from January 13 to 17

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

More than 600 folk artists will participate in the events, says DMK MP Kanimozhi | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha will be held at more than 16 locations in the city, including beaches, parks, stadiums and museums, from January 13 to 17, after a gap of 11 years, said Member of Parliament and coordinator of the event Kanimozhi.

“We have finalised more than 16 spaces spread across the city, including Island Grounds, Tower Park and Semmozhi Poonga, open venues like Robinson playground, and the Corporation ground in T. Nagar,” said Ms. Kanimozhi. 

More than 600 folk artists will participate in the events to be held in public spaces such as May Day Park, Elliot’s Beach, Thiruvanmiyur Beach, Egmore Museum and Nageswara Rao Park.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Good progress has been achieved in improving the quality of public spaces after the DMK came to power in May 2021. We have moved the setting to open grounds wherever needed to ensure unhindered view for those who are at the back among the audience. Music Director Santhosh Narayanan is performing twice with the folk artists at Island Grounds on January 13 and 14. We have built capabilities to manage events of this scale as a part of Sangamam,” said Ms. Kanimozhi.

Re-imagining art

To a question about the observation by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that Chennai Sangamam was yet another initiative rooted in the Dravidian ideology to save the culture of the Tamil people, Ms. Kanimozhi said art had to be re-imagined for the new age and the artists too needed to relook at their performances to add newer elements and, in some cases, narrate newer, sometimes, socially relevant themes and issues.

Explaining how Chennai Sangamam tapped into the aspirations of the traditional folk artists, Ms. Kanimozhi said the process of curating artists for the programme was rooted in inclusivity, one of the Dravidian model’s core principles. “The government will be conducting Sangamam in other districts too. We wanted to ensure that all budding artists know that the Chennai Sangamam stage will one day be theirs too,” said Ms. Kanimozhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US