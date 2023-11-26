ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Runs 2023 marathon attracts many participants

November 26, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Participants gathered at the Chennai Runs 2023 Marathon at Besant Nagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Chennai Runs 2023 marathon, organised by the Madras Round Table 1 (MRT1), to collect funds for Sri Arunodayam Charitable Trust, witnessed participation of a large number of runners on Sunday.

According to the organisers, over 10,000 runners participated in the event that was flagged off by actor Raghava Lawrence at Olcott School at Besant Nagar here. There were 3km, 5km, and 10 km marathons, and a half marathon.

The actor thanked the organisers for promoting fitness and collecting funds for social cause.

Chirag Gupta, Chairman of MRT1, participated in the marathon.

