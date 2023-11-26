HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Runs 2023 marathon attracts many participants

November 26, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Participants gathered at the Chennai Runs 2023 Marathon at Besant Nagar on Sunday.

Participants gathered at the Chennai Runs 2023 Marathon at Besant Nagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Chennai Runs 2023 marathon, organised by the Madras Round Table 1 (MRT1), to collect funds for Sri Arunodayam Charitable Trust, witnessed participation of a large number of runners on Sunday.

According to the organisers, over 10,000 runners participated in the event that was flagged off by actor Raghava Lawrence at Olcott School at Besant Nagar here. There were 3km, 5km, and 10 km marathons, and a half marathon.

The actor thanked the organisers for promoting fitness and collecting funds for social cause.

Chirag Gupta, Chairman of MRT1, participated in the marathon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.