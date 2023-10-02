October 02, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Chennai

Ahead of the monsoon, a large stretch of the Kamarajar High Road or Kamarajar Salai in Zone 10 and 11 of the Greater Chennai Corporation in Virugambakkam being unfinished and rutted is a cause for concern for locals. The lane spans 720 metres and is 9 metres wide and is a crucial link between Poonamalle Road and Arcot Road.

A 30-year-old resident of Periyar Nagar closeby met with an accident near the Amma Canteen on this road three weeks ago, caused by damaged roads and flickering streetlights. “Till the Electric Crematorium, the road is fine. Beyond there, we can’t exceed 5-10 km/hour on bikes and cars, and buses struggle to navigate. Dust clouds from the road shroud eateries, making them more perilous. Pedestrians face hazards due to encroachments and lack of pavements,” he claimed.

Mounds of debris by interior roads in Zone 11, ward 148 of the Chennai Corporation.

Residents claim roads were damaged within few months of being laid.@KN_NEHRUpic.twitter.com/yaNgur6r6q — R Aishwaryaa (@AishRavi64) October 1, 2023

Zone 11’s Ward 148 Councillor V. Giridharan of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) stated, “Metrowater pipeline and sewage work started six months ago, hampered by rains and continuous holidays, have led to persistent delays. Despite eviction notices, encroaching shops refuse to leave. Progress is on for 200 roads in the ward. Further, leakages in pipelines were checked often, so road works were held up.”

A Greater Chennai Corporation official of Zone 11 said after a recent meeting, the GCC took over Kamarajar Salai from Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) on September 30. “Roughly 50 encroaching shops were removed. Further, seven electric posts have been shifted for safety purposes and road works. Bitumen Macadam (BM) covering 450 metres and Bitumen Concrete (BC) covering 300 metres are complete. The estimated completion date is October 6, with a budget of ₹67 lakh. We have also planned for a footpath after the road is completed for pedestrians,” the source added.

According to an official from GCC Zone 10, back-to-back projects by CMWSSB have caused damages. He said, “The Corporation has taken note of this as it is close to a school Zone. Despite restoration efforts that included the application of a Wet Mix Macadam (WMM) and sand over the mulled roads, the rains have washed them away. So new work will begin this week. To avoid inundation during heavy showers, new sewer lines will be laid on interior roads like Periyar Nagar. After household connections, opened-up interior roads will be laid. This week, all encroachments except those with legal complexities will be removed.”