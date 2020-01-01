Chennai rings in New Year

Chennai rang in the New Year with celebrations at both Marina and Elliot’s beach, with thousands of people gathering there. Several places of worship also saw people flock to offer prayers at midnight, at the start of the new year.

The city was brought under complete surveillance of the city police, with Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan personally visiting important places where more people gathered, and inspecting the bandobast arrangements. Over 15,000 police personnel spread across the city and stood on the roads to keep revellers in check.

While steps were taken by the police to keep a watch on motorcycle racing, several youngsters indulged in racing on their vehicles on the OMR stretch.

Over 75 flyovers/ bridges were closed for traffic from 10 p.m. Expecting that protesters might attempt to squat on protest at the Marina or Elliot’s beach, the police closed vehicular traffic on Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles were not allowed from the Gandhi Statue to the War Memorial. Entry on the Loop Road was barred. Barricades were erected on the beach and police personnel deployed around the Gandhi Statue.

Similar arrangements were in place along Elliot’s beach. As many as 200 CCTV cameras and five drone cameras were used for surveillance.

Vehicle checks were conducted by police personnel at 368 places on the East Coast Road, Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway, Sardar Patel Road, GST Road, Anna Salai and EVR Salai.

People were encouraged to use the Kavalan SOS app.