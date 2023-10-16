Chennai restaurant employee wrecks customer’s brand new car

October 16, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

An employee of a restaurant on Kasturi Ranga Road, Alwarpet, crashed a customer’s brand new car into a median, and also hit another car that was proceeding on Cathedral Road, on the night of Sunday, October 15, 2023.

According to police, the restaurant employee drove the new car in such a rash manner that it went over the median, and was subsequently completely wrecked.

The Ashok Nagar Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case, and have detained the driver for further investigations, and to check whether he possessed a valid driving license.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said the employee, Kaliraj, worked at a restaurant located on 3rd Street, Kasturi Ranga Road, Alwarpet. Kaliraj took a new car, brought in by a customer, who came to the restaurant, to take it to be parked on a side street, at around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday. However, instead of parking the car on the nearby street, Kaliraj drove the car towards Cathedral Road. The car was driven in such a negligent manner that it first crashed into another car, then hit the median and went over it.

Kaliraj escaped with minor injuries, but the front portion of the car was completely damaged in the accident. The accident also caused a traffic jam on the busy Cathedral Road.

The Ashok Nagar Traffic Investigation police, on being informed about the accident, visited the site and towed the car to the police station.