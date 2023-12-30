GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai residents take initiative to launch comprehensive audit for flood mitigation strategies

The preliminary meeting of ‘Citizen Platform’, an initiative from 2016 which has been revived to address the effects of Cyclone Michaung, saw active participation of residents and residents’ welfare associations from several locations, such as Velachery, Virugambakkam, Perumbakkam, and Mylapore

December 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

To gain more insight into flood mitigation measures, a citizen forum has resolved to conduct fieldwork to prepare an audit on the effects the incessant rain and inundation have on the city and its surrounding areas at a meeting here on Saturday.

“After the unprecedented rain in 2015, they called it an event that occurred for the first time in 100 years. This time, they said it was a first in 47 years. An action plan has to be formulated to address flooding,” said V. Suresh, national general secretary, People’s Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL). He was speaking at the preliminary meeting of ‘Citizen Platform’, an initiative from 2016 which has been revived to address the effects of Cyclone Michaung. The meeting saw active participation of residents and residents’ welfare associations from several locations, such as Velachery, Virugambakkam, Perumbakkam, and Mylapore. 

The platform resolved that an interim report would be audited in February and aimed to complete a detailed study in June. The framework for the comprehensive fieldwork will be decided by next week. The focus was on desilting waterbodies to improve their storage.

“The Virugambakkam Canal is always brimming and has been not desilted. Water from storm-water drains goes to such canals. If these are full the entire year, they cannot receive water during the monsoon,” said a resident of the area. Meanwhile, a resident of Perumbakkam pointed out that the size of the wetland had reduced significantly, blocking the outlets and causing waterlogging this year, which was worse than 2015.

Challenges for study

An audit formulated in 2016 by Arappor Iyakkam, a non-profit organisation, was presented by its co-founder Jayaram Venkatesan in the meeting, following which the group spoke on the possible challenges for the study to maintain its flow.

“Earlier, the initiative had fizzled out, but this time, all this planning is to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Mr. Suresh said. Technological challenges apart, the participants also addressed the difficulties in coordination and also involving more people in the audit.

Difficulties in identifying land classifications, such as Updating Data Registry (UDR) 30 or 50 years ago, and stopping reclassification of waterbodies was close to impossible, discussions revealed. They said many government portals with information on land classification and waterbodies were inaccessible to the public.

Related Topics

Chennai / flood / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.