December 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Chennai

To gain more insight into flood mitigation measures, a citizen forum has resolved to conduct fieldwork to prepare an audit on the effects the incessant rain and inundation have on the city and its surrounding areas at a meeting here on Saturday.

“After the unprecedented rain in 2015, they called it an event that occurred for the first time in 100 years. This time, they said it was a first in 47 years. An action plan has to be formulated to address flooding,” said V. Suresh, national general secretary, People’s Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL). He was speaking at the preliminary meeting of ‘Citizen Platform’, an initiative from 2016 which has been revived to address the effects of Cyclone Michaung. The meeting saw active participation of residents and residents’ welfare associations from several locations, such as Velachery, Virugambakkam, Perumbakkam, and Mylapore.

The platform resolved that an interim report would be audited in February and aimed to complete a detailed study in June. The framework for the comprehensive fieldwork will be decided by next week. The focus was on desilting waterbodies to improve their storage.

“The Virugambakkam Canal is always brimming and has been not desilted. Water from storm-water drains goes to such canals. If these are full the entire year, they cannot receive water during the monsoon,” said a resident of the area. Meanwhile, a resident of Perumbakkam pointed out that the size of the wetland had reduced significantly, blocking the outlets and causing waterlogging this year, which was worse than 2015.

Challenges for study

An audit formulated in 2016 by Arappor Iyakkam, a non-profit organisation, was presented by its co-founder Jayaram Venkatesan in the meeting, following which the group spoke on the possible challenges for the study to maintain its flow.

“Earlier, the initiative had fizzled out, but this time, all this planning is to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Mr. Suresh said. Technological challenges apart, the participants also addressed the difficulties in coordination and also involving more people in the audit.

Difficulties in identifying land classifications, such as Updating Data Registry (UDR) 30 or 50 years ago, and stopping reclassification of waterbodies was close to impossible, discussions revealed. They said many government portals with information on land classification and waterbodies were inaccessible to the public.