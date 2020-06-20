Chennai residents stay home on Day 2 of complete lockdown

The second day of the complete lockdown in the city saw the police intensifying vehicle checks and people preferring to stay indoors.

In North Chennai, considered a major COVID-19 cluster, the police strengthened their presence. Additional Commissioner of Police-North R. Dhinakaran told The Hindu, “We booked the maximum number of cases. Around 1,016 people were caught roaming the streets without reason and were booked under relevant provisions. We also booked 400 persons for not wearing masks. Around 96 shops were fined for not following the rules.”

Police doubled patrol strength in Washermenpet and Pulianthope areas and drones were used to monitor movement in interior areas while personnel acted on inputs provided by informers.

“Complete closure or lockdown was not possible previously as the areas are densely populated. People like to hang out but now we are making them stay indoors. Only a few people move around on the streets now,” he said. The police were constantly moving in autorickshaws fitted with public address systems, urging residents not to step out. They used drone cameras to monitor the movement on the roads, besides intensifying bike patrols on narrow streets.

In Tambaram, Inspector General of Police T.S. Anbu went around with health workers who conducted door-to-door thermal checks for fever cases.

Chennai Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan said, “Over 2,791 cases were booked and 6,421 vehicles were seized. As many as 1,133 cases were booked against people who failed to wear masks and follow other norms. Complete lockdown will be implemented on Sunday without any relaxation.”

The streets wore an empty look and markets saw few customers in several areas. Wholesalers at Thirumazhisai noted that many retailers did not turn up at the market on Saturday and sales dipped considerably. The market will remain closed on Sunday. In Poonamallee, Mangadu, Avadi and Ambattur areas, many shopkeepers downed shutters early. The traders themselves used public address systems, appealing to people not to come out on Sunday. Major markets in Ambattur, Mambalam, Mylapore and Teynampet saw few shoppers as people were restricted from travelling, said an office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai.