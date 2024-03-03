Chennai residents show solidarity with those protesting against fertilizer unit in Ennore

March 03, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 200 Chennai residents came together for a demonstration at Besant Nagar on Sunday in solidarity with the residents of Ennore, who have been protesting against Coromandel International, a fertilizer manufacturing unit, following an ammonia gas leak on December 26, 2023.

Marking the 68th day of protest, the residents formed a human chain in solidarity with the protesters in Ennore to highlight the region’s problems to people living in areas such as Anna Nagar, Mylapore, and Meenambakkam.

“Ennore, a toxic hotspot, is referred to as Chennai’s sacrifice zone, owing to the ring of toxic industries and coal-fired power plants surrounding the densely populated region. With a higher-than-normal proportion of historically oppressed communities, the region stands out as a challenge to claims of social justice gains made by successive governments,” said a press release from the Ennore Solidarity Group, which organised the demonstration.

Singular demand

Continuing to raise their singular demand of shutting down the fertilizer unit, Ennore residents said allowing the company to operate within 350 m of a densely populated area was unjust and an act of reckless disregard for public safety, especially given India’s experience with the Bhopal gas leak disaster. They have appealed to the government to learn from the Vedanta-Sterlite pollution controversy in Thoothukudi.

The Ennore residents questioned why authorities such as the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Department of Industrial Safety, the Health Department, and the district administration have not yet taken any action to regulate the industries in the region.

