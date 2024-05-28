Chennai residents run into new problem: cars parked on streets

With rapid urbanisation, the misuse of land, especially public space, has become commonplace. Vehicles, especially cars, are parked on every street, encroaching upon public space, crippling the free movement of pedestrians. Various neighbourhoods are witnessing fights among residents over parking on the streets, and these disputes end up at police stations.

A senior traffic police officer in south Chennai says, “Disputes over parking of cars on roads/streets have increased since too many cars are parked on streets abutting houses or apartments. Often, the affected residents call us up for assistance. On one occasion, a VIP called us up to remove a car parked near his house by a neighbour. When we reached the spot, the neighbour argued with us that the VIP too should not be allowed to park on the street. People think it is their right to park on streets...”

Cars parked on streets throw up many problems to the residents who live in the core areas of the city, such as Adyar, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Mambalam, and Ashok Nagar, and in the suburbs. The city, which has a population of over 1.5 crore, has 8,52,080 cars on its roads, in addition to those coming in from other places of the State and other States. The city has 39,36,392 two-wheelers, besides 2,03,797 transport vehicles. Almost every family has a car, whether it has a parking facility in the house or not. Many families have more than one car and they park the vehicles on the streets.

Public space misused

Even an early morning walk on the streets in many parts of the city would show how people have been misusing and abusing public space. Vehicles, both private and commercial, are parked on both sides of streets/roads, reducing the carriageway. The situation is worse when there are pavements; vehicles which cannot climb the pavements are parked on the free carriageway. T. Krishna Bhagavat, an advocate and resident of T. Nagar, says, “For instance, if a street has a width of 30 feet, 2 feet is used for pavement and another 5 feet is occupied by the vehicles parked on either side, leaving just enough space for only one vehicle to pass in between. The local bodies lay a road with a certain width for easy mobility for residents by spending public money. For some, it has become habitual to utilise roads and pavements for private benefit, much to the detriment of others,” he says.

“Parking vehicles on the street is a new menace, which haunts many residents. On some occasions, cars or bikes were set on fire to settle scores over parking issues. Poor planning has created the problem. Earlier, stilt parking was not mandatory. Though stilt parking is mandatory now, apartments do not have adequate parking space,” points out social activist David Manohar.

Lack of planning

“For instance, if there are six dwelling units in an apartment, there will be only four or five parking slots. The rest of the space is taken up by facilities such as lift. They also have two-wheelers. So people who have more than one car keep parking on the street. Residents are often clueless about who parked the cars on the street. They get tense when they spot a car blocking their path. There is no planning on the part of the CMDA, and the police do not have enough manpower to handle the issues,” he says.

Apart from reducing the free flow of traffic and restricting the space for pedestrians, illegally parked vehicles cause a major health hazard: they facilitate open defecation/urination as these vehicles provide the privacy.

Call taxis and commercial vehicles are left on streets at Alwarpet and other places, causing hindrance to the residents, a police officer says. K. Shankar of Kalyan Nagar Association says, “Sometimes, they bring a two-wheeler and park it in the place where their car is parked illegally. They take the car and go, as if this were their private area. When they come back, they leave the car and take the two-wheeler. I don’t know what the police will do.”

Vehicles abandoned on the streets are another problem. There are some neighbourhood associations in posh areas that use police influence and put up no-parking or two-zone signs in front of their houses.

Saroj Satyanarayan, a resident of Mandavelipakkam, says, “The residents of these intersectional streets are suffering. Tourist cabs and tempos are parked on our roads without authorisation. We are not able to do anything.”

The traffic police say that whenever they receive a call for assistance to remove vehicles parked illegally on the streets, they go with recovery vehicles and tow away the vehicles. They levy a fine and book cases for obstruction. Towing charges are also being collected. A senior traffic police officer says, “If the owner of a car/bike refuses to take the car or bike, we can impose a fine up to ₹2,000. People should not park their motor vehicles on the streets.”

‘Emulate Mumbai model’

K.P. Subramanian, former professor, Department of Urban Engineering, Anna University, says many families park on local streets 24x7 as if the streets were their rightful parking places. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had initiated a process to videograph the parking of vehicles on inner streets, assess the parking duration, and send notice to the owners of these vehicles demanding parking charges. That process yielded the expected result. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) can follow this example. Mandatory production of documents for parking space before the purchase of vehicles has failed even in Shanghai, China. Many produced forged documents, he points out.

“Innovative technologies may come in handy to make the enforcement foolproof and transparent. The GPS and mobile-enabled devices have revolutionised parking enforcement in the U.S. cities, where no one dares to illegally park on the streets. It enforces parking rules safely. It is an intelligent device that operators can deploy easily and violators can remove the lock themselves once they pay the penalty online or by phone,” he says.

A drawback of the parking enforcement system in Chennai is the multiplicity of institutions. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) enforce the parking rules and the Corporation is the owner of the roads. Another defect of the system is the absence of an apex authority that can be made accountable for any flaw in the enforcement. Last but not the least, the stakeholders, including government agencies, need to be sensitised to the fact that the parking space is a private commodity, and the GCC or the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Agency (CUMTA) has no obligation to provide it, he says.

Mr. Subramanian says it is the responsibility of the vehicle-owners or the commercial establishments to provide for parking slots. However, such a decision needs political will and professional skill. In the meantime, the State government informed the Madras High Court that the CUMTA had come up with a draft motor vehicle parking policy and it would be finalised after obtaining the opinion of the departments concerned.