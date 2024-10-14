ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai residents raise concerns about revision of water, sewer charges without prior notice

Published - October 14, 2024 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

City residents have raised concerns over the recent increase in water and sewer charges for domestic consumers and demanded prior notice before revising the rates.

Chennai Metrowater had recently revised the minimum tariff for water and sewer charges to ₹100 per month for domestic consumers since October 1. Members of T.Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association noted that the water, sewer charges were increased without any prior notice to consumers. Many of them noticed the revision only during payment of charges for the second half year of 2024-25.

V.S. Jayaraman, a resident of T.Nagar, said the water agency had previously increased the water, sewer charges to ₹89 per month in April this year. This is the second revision being made in this fiscal.

Though the increase in charges may be nominal, he said the water agency must exercise transparency in its decisions on such hike in tax and charges. Consumers must be informed earlier on such revision, he said.

Chennai Metrowater now has nearly 16.9 lakh consumers both in core and merged areas. Sources in the Metrowater said an announcement on the revision was made through the website earlier in the month. Every year, water and sewer charges would be raised by 5% for domestic consumers and 10% for commercial establishments, sources added.

