Chennai residents put up boards asking outsiders not to enter their localities

As COVID -19 positive cases have been reported in most parts of the city, various residents associations have started quarantining their streets by placing banners and sign boards at the entrance of their streets asking outsiders not to come in.

The city has recorded around 673 cases and Royapuram zone alone has 164 cases, followed by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar with 128 cases. Zones such as Manali and Sholinganallur however, have recorded very few positive cases so far.

Meanwhile, residents in many parts of the city have now started taking precautions and are not allowing outsiders. “The MGR Nagar locality in Thirumullaivoyal houses more than 400 families and there many migrant workers too. The friends of the workers visit the locality often and the stretch is used by people to reach the Thirumullaivoyal Main Road. Hence we decided to put a board asking outsiders not to come in,” said Mullai Dayalan, a resident.

M. Selvi, a resident of Rettakuzha lane near Mundakakanni Amman MRTS station in Mylapore, said that the residents in the lane had decided not to allow anyone to enter the area. “The decision was taken after a few residents, living near Dr. Ambedkar Bridge off R K Salai, tested positive for COVID-19. The youngsters from that locality often hang out in our area,” she said.

At the Perumbakkam Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements too, outsider entry has been restricted. “There are four entries into a block. Three of them have been blocked. The lift operator does not allow visitors into the block. The residents have to come down and meet them,” said a resident.

Similarly, residents of some apartment complexes in Padikuppam also put up signboards at the entrance asking visitors not to come inside till the lockdown is over.