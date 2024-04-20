Chennai residents help people with pet adoptions

April 20, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Magic Tea Stall at East Coast Road has a mascot, a mobile advertisement on four legs. Every time they discuss Magic, a male mongrel that became their child, Jennifer Jacob and Murali Anand cannot ignore the canine’s connection with the tea outlet.

The couple is known in pet adoption circles, particularly for being founders of Pet Adoption Drive which has been saving pets and finding foster homes for them since its establishment in 2010. The tally has surpassed 10k pets.

Out of that massive number, 10 rescued dogs ended up in the couple’s very home.

A spotlight here on two of them.

Magic on four legs

When they stepped in to rescue this dog that had experienced a horrific road accident, near Magic Tea Stall, it was just another day in office. After the day had run its course, they knew they had adopted a child themselves.

The dog had to be named Magic.

Besides multiple fractures, Magic found one of its eyes gouged out in the accident.

Tyrone the ferocious

They also adopted Tyrone, a Rottweiler, into their home, but under entirely different circumstances. Tyrone’s ferocity had his owner on the back foot. The Rottweiler was kept chained at all times, which caused him to develop a deep cut in his neck, and he had mites on his wounds.

“Tyrone has a special place in my heart as he reminds me of my Rottweiler Ginger, who had passed away. Tyrone’s ferocity made him unpopular with those seeking to adopt a rescued pet. So, he stays at Ginger Pet Stay. I would have loved to foster him along with my other dogs, but he still does not get along with other dogs. So he is quarantined here, and he is very calm and lovable,” says Jennifer.

In addition to the adoption drives, Jennifer and Murali also run a pet dormitory, Ginger Pet Stay on East Coast Road where they stay. It is a paid service that takes in pets whose parents have gone out of station.

At present, Chennai Adoption Drive events play out in different addresses, and the couple is in the process of finding a permanent place to have these events.