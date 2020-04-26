Chennai residents face power blackout on first day of total lockdown

Power supply in several areas in the city was disrupted due to heavy rain on Sunday, the first day of the four-day total lockdown.

The heavy rain, combined with winds, left the power infrastructure in disarray, causing technical snags.

Several areas in north and south Chennai, including Villivakkam, T. Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam, Adyar, Velachery, Pallikaranai and Medavakkam, were affected by power disruptions.

Particularly areas powered by overhead lines in south Chennai were left without electricity supply.

A senior official of Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) said power supply was disrupted due to the rain and winds causing damage to the power lines, bursting of transformers and technical snags in the junction boxes.

The electricity official said despite the maintenance staff working in limited numbers, power supply was being restored in phases in the affected areas, including Tambaram, Pallavaram, Madipakkam, T. Nagar and Kodambakkam.

Incessant rain was hampering the restoration work in some areas, he added.