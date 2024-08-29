Chennai residents complain of clogged stormwater drains; Corporation promises ward-wise desilting

Amidst claims of stormwater drains (SWDs) still being clogged across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation initiated steps to float tenders to desilt the drains ward-wise. The Greater Chennai Corporation maintains a 3,040 km of stormwater drain network, comprising of 11,770 stormwater drain structures.

“Previously, zone-wise desilting efforts were undertaken. Now, ward-wise steps are being taken to improve efficiency. Each ward will be assigned more than two workers for periodical cleaning. GCC expects 70 to 80 contractors to be involved in this work in all 200 wards. The estimation has been prepared for desilting and flood mitigation works in each ward by the respective Assistant Engineers and tenders will be floated soon,” a senior official in the Storm Water Drains Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation said.

“The GCC’s capital funds will be used for this purpose. Depending on the size of the region, the work, including labour charges, providing safety gear, and machinery, may cost a minimum of ₹30,000 per ward. Funds have already been released for this, despite the financial difficulties faced by the GCC currently,” he added.

As per the Tender Tamil Nadu website, tenders were floated on Wednesday for SWD works in divisions (wards) 111, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149 and 152 for stormwater drain repair and monsoon-related works such as cleaning blocks in SWDs, silt removal in the silt catch pits, road patchwork and other emergency flood mitigation works.

Meanwhile, residents state work has not been undertaken in their areas.

Arumbakkam MMDA Colony faced severe floods in 2015 and 2023 as water gushed via the 100-feet road near the Metro Station to lower pressure from Virugambakkam Canal, according to C. R. Sekar, 70, a resident in the area for 37 years. He said, “All houses faced stagnation. We faced ₹1 lakh-worth property damage. No officials or political representatives visited this area. No constructive measures were taken so far even after several representations were given to the Chennai Corporation. Stormwater drains and silt catch pits have not been de-silted.”

C. Ramakrishnan, Federation of Adyar Residents’ Association (FEDARA) said that drains in Radhakrishnan Nagar were desilted recently, though such desilting work is not undertaken regularly. “Other areas, include vulnerable locations, such as Indira Nagar, across Adyar. The removal of sludge is not done on time. It gets washed down into the SWDs when there is even a minor rain,” he said.

“Even after repeated complaints posted in the Zone XIII WhatsApp group, officials in the group have not responded. They also do not show proof, such as photographs, if they state that work has been completed. Eateries and residents dump daily waste into the drains, that have not been cleared or monitored by the Corporation. This has been going on for a decade,” he added.

Desilting and clearing were carried out in a few areas ahead of southwest monsoon, which is usually not so heavy, said a senior official. “Before the northeast monsoon sets in, all the SWDs will be cleared and not just the vulnerable ones,” he added.