Chennai residents decry indiscriminate burning of waste on vacant lands, allege inaction by authorities

May 02, 2024 08:57 pm

Indiscriminate burning of garbage on vacant plots are being reported in many areas by residents who also complain of inaction by civic authorities.

“For six days, Seemai Karuvelam [Prosopis Juliflora] and household waste have been burning on a 14-acre vacant land in Nolambur, Mogappair. Despite repeated petitions, civic officials have not taken any action. The nearby residents are affected by the burning, resultant air pollution and respiratory issues. Action must be taken against those responsible for the burning,” said G. Muralidharan, president of VGN Minerva Owners’ Welfare Association (VGN MOWA).

A senior engineer in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said they are trying to ascertain if the land was within the civic body’s limits. If it fell within the GCC limits, the fire would be doused and the vacant plot would be monitored. Those responsible for burning garbage would be fined, he said.

C.S. Ravikumar, 54, a civic activist and resident of Vallalar Nagar in Mint, said that the issue persists in many areas, including a vacant land behind the University of Madras in Chepauk, near the Director General of Police (DGP) office on Dr.Radhakrishnan Salai and multiple spots in Perambur, Washermanpet, Villivakkam and Kolathur.

“In May Day Park, located in Chintadripet, security personnel were found burning garden waste within the park premises. Some members of the public, particularly those from other districts or States, are involved in such burning activities,” he said.

“Burning of garden waste by locals is a bigger menace. Locals set ablaze discarded rubber and meat waste near Vysarpadi Railway station, which is close to a Miyawaki forest and a Chennai Corporation Primary School,” he said.

Mentioning that the incidents of burning garbage have only increased, he said, “TNPCB and Tamil Nadu Health Department have strict rules, but officials do not monitor or impose fines even if there is burning of plastics along with garbage. Sanitary inspectors refuse to get involved.”

According to the senior civic officials, the civic body will begin identifying hotspots where the issue is prevalent and steps will be taken to curb indiscriminate burning.

