GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai residents complain of sewage overflow and obstructions due to rain

Residents may register their complaints on the helplines 45674567 and 1916 on ‘sewage disposal, says Metrowater official

Published - October 15, 2024 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents in some parts of Chennai raised complaints about sewage overflow and blocks on Tuesday as incessant rain pounded the city.

Korattur residents said several roads in the locality, including East Avenue Road and 27th Street, had rainwater mixed with sewage stagnating since morning. Similarly, residents of parts of E.V.R. Salai, Kilpauk, and Vepery also complained of sewage overflow.

S. Kumararaja, vice-president, Federation of Velachery Residents’ Welfare Association, said every year, parts of Velachery face sewage issues during monsoon as a few sewage pumping stations carried the entire sewage load of various areas other than Velachery and Taramani.

A few years ago, a dedicated pipeline was laid between Velachery LIC Colony and the Perungudi sewage treatment plant through the Pallikaranai marshland. However, the line remains unused owing to a few issues. If the sewer line is put to use to carry sewage only from Velachery and Taramani, the sewage load to the pumping station in SRP Tools would be reduced.

Some of the areas, including Indira Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar, Udayam Nagar, and Bhuvaneswari Nagar, have already started facing sewage overflow during the start of the monsoon, he said.

Sources in the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said nearly 450-460 complaints related to sewage issues and water stagnation had been received. Normally, the water agency received about 300 complaints per day.

“We are now focusing more on dewatering the roads and daily water supply. Sewage is also being pumped round the clock to prevent obstructions in most areas. Residents may register their complaints on the helplines 45674567 and 1916 on ‘sewage disposal’,” the official said.

Published - October 15, 2024 10:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.