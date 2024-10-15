Chennai residents complain of sewage overflow and obstructions due to rain

Residents in some parts of Chennai raised complaints about sewage overflow and blocks on Tuesday as incessant rain pounded the city.

Korattur residents said several roads in the locality, including East Avenue Road and 27th Street, had rainwater mixed with sewage stagnating since morning. Similarly, residents of parts of E.V.R. Salai, Kilpauk, and Vepery also complained of sewage overflow.

S. Kumararaja, vice-president, Federation of Velachery Residents’ Welfare Association, said every year, parts of Velachery face sewage issues during monsoon as a few sewage pumping stations carried the entire sewage load of various areas other than Velachery and Taramani.

A few years ago, a dedicated pipeline was laid between Velachery LIC Colony and the Perungudi sewage treatment plant through the Pallikaranai marshland. However, the line remains unused owing to a few issues. If the sewer line is put to use to carry sewage only from Velachery and Taramani, the sewage load to the pumping station in SRP Tools would be reduced.

Some of the areas, including Indira Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar, Udayam Nagar, and Bhuvaneswari Nagar, have already started facing sewage overflow during the start of the monsoon, he said.

Sources in the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said nearly 450-460 complaints related to sewage issues and water stagnation had been received. Normally, the water agency received about 300 complaints per day.

“We are now focusing more on dewatering the roads and daily water supply. Sewage is also being pumped round the clock to prevent obstructions in most areas. Residents may register their complaints on the helplines 45674567 and 1916 on ‘sewage disposal’,” the official said.