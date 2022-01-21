Chennai residents complain about mosquito menace

The mosquito density has increased and vector-borne diseases have been reported in many areas of the city in the past few days. Many dengue cases have also been reported in the city after Pongal because of the rising number of mosquito breeding sources after the rains.

Villivakkam resident S. Abhishek said he had tested positive for dengue during Pongal. “Our apartment complex is located near the Padi flyover on M.T.H. Road in Villivakkam. After the recent spell of rains, water stagnated in an open space near our house,” he alleged.

“We complained to the Greater Chennai Corporation a few days ago. But the workers did not carry out mosquito control work. Officials came to our area only after a dengue case was reported. But the stagnant water is yet to be cleared,” said Mr. Abhishek.

T. Nagar resident V.S. Jayaraman said the mosquitoes were swarming the residential areas as the malaria control workers have stopped regular fogging.

Former Chennai Corporation floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said the malaria workers had been reassigned to COVID-19 duty. An official of the Corporation said the civic body had 3,200 malaria workers in the 15 zones.

“Out of them, about 200 workers are utilised everyday to put oil balls in canals in order to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. Workers are sent daily from 6 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. for fogging,” he said.