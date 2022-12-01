Chennai residents can now test water samples at Metrowater's new lab

December 01, 2022 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents and commercial establishments may now test the quality of water on their premises at Chennai Metrowater’s new laboratory in Kilpauk.

The lab that has come up at a cost of ₹7 crore, was recently inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The water agency checks the quality of about 600 water samples in the city, daily.

While ₹75 has been fixed as charges to test samples from households, ₹200 would be charged for each sample from apartments, commercial establishments, open wells and borewells.

Moreover, the quality of treated sewage discharged from sewage treatment plants can also be tested for 16 parameters in the laboratory, said a press release.